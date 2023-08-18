Mercedes Mone to return as Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 40? SmackDown star teases huge WWE match

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) leaving WWE last year shook the wrestling business to its core as they were two of the biggest female stars in the company. While Mone has been doing great since her WWE exit, Charlotte Flair recently admitted she would love to face her former on-screen adversary at WrestleMania 40.

It's undeniable that Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks played an essential role in the women's revolution in WWE. Their matches are some of the greatest in women's wrestling history, and, oddly, they never had a singles contest at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Charlotte Flair was asked about her potential WrestleMania 40 opponents, and there were a few expected mentions, such as Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Mercedes Mone, however, was a name that Flair admitted would be a fantastic rival for her at next year's mega show in Philly. Mone is a surprising pick, considering she's no longer with WWE, but if she does return as Sasha Banks, The Queen would be willing to welcome her.

"We'll see what WrestleMania XL brings, but you know what's crazy?" Said Charlotte Flair. "Think of how much better we are now than we were then. We've both grown so much; you can't even compare it to before."

Charlotte Flair looks back at WWE WrestleMania 35

The 35th edition of the biggest wrestling show ever was special as it was headlined by a first-time-ever women's main event. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch competed in a "Winner Takes All" match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Despite the controversial finish and being unable to win that night, Charlotte Flair loved the experience at WrestleMania 35 and called it a "surreal moment."

The former Women's Champion claimed that, in the past, she was "scared" of her own shadow but didn't get the same nervous feelings when she walked out for the historic Triple Threat match.

"I loved WrestleMania 35," Flair continued. "Being in the main event, that was a surreal moment. When I walked out of the curtain that night, there was such a calmness. I used to be scared of my own shadow, and there I was, main-eventing New York-New Jersey.

