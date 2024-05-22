Mercedes Mone sends a message to recently departed WWE Superstar; recalls slapping him

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is set to compete in her first AEW match in less than a week and it seems like she is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the same. The CEO was recently spotted training with a former colleague, SCRYPTS, ahead of the AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

Mercedes Mone joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. However, she has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion yet. Mone will make her AEW in-ring debut at the company's upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, where she will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

Ahead of her massive in-ring debut, Mercedes took to X/Twitter to share a training picture with SCRYPTS, also known as Reggie. The duo have a bit of history back when they were colleagues in WWE and Mone even slapped the four-time 24/7 Champion during her feud with Carmella. She recalled the incident with a picture of the same.

"I'm ready for my bottle of champagne after #aewdon @scryptswwe," Mercedes Mone shared.

The Stamford-based promotion told SCRYPTS that they would not be renewing his contract after its expiry.

Mercedes Mone's match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is one of the most important matches of her career, says Thunder Rosa

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, joined AEW earlier this year with a lot of hype behind her. However, the 32-year-old star is yet to make her in-ring debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The CEO will compete in her first match in the Tony Khan-led promotion at the Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View and according to former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, this could be the most important match of Mone's career.

"It's probably the most important match in her career because the anticipation is really high. They better deliver because if they don't they're gonna eat them alive," Thunder Rosa said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Mercedes left WWE in 2022 after being frustrated with the creative direction. The Boss went separate ways after the incident and headed over to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she won the IWGP Women's Championship. A lot of eyes will be on The CEO at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View, where she will make a return to in-ring action after a brief hiatus.

