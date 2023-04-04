Create

"Merge another pair of titles" - WWE fans excited about possible championship unification match at WrestleMania 40

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 04, 2023 08:28 IST
WrestleMania 40 might be one of WWE
WrestleMania 40 could become one of WWE's biggest shows ever

WrestleMania 39 just got over, but already, WWE fans are seemingly fantasy-booking WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley interrupted Bianca Belair during the latter's promo on RAW tonight.

The two stars faced off, and the message was clear. They held the women's championships, with Belair having just beaten Asuka at WrestleMania Night 2, while Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte to win her title on Night 1. Bianca said that when Ripley was ready, they'd wrestle to decide who was the best of the best from among them.

Before Ripley could leave the ring, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan came out, and there was a staredown there as well.

However, it was the staredown between Belair and Ripley that fans focused on, as they realized they could be looking at the main event from WrestleMania 40.

What the event will have next year is not assured at the moment, but Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley facing each other could be something to look forward to.

WrestleMania 40…. https://t.co/YCKMiKjfwB
Mania 40 Main Event:Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley to unify the women’s belts.#WWERaw
Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley screams WrestleMania 40 to me! #RawAfterMania #WWERaw

Another set of fans felt that the match between the two would have to be to unite the women's titles.

@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Cool idea. Merge another pair of titles. Doesn’t get much better than that does it
@SeanRossSapp They have a year to properly build it and unify the belts if they want. I wouldn't be mad at Rhea Ripley becoming the undisputed WWE Women's Champion. 🤭
@WWEonFOX @RheaRipley_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Now don't make this also undisputed women's championship match lol
@WWEonFOX @RheaRipley_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Will we ever see a Winner Takes All match to unify the RAW & SmackDown Women's Titles?
girl!! let’s unify those #WomensTitles @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE that will be an epic match!!! two baddies💜🖤
Yes yes yes , I need Rhea Ripley as double champ. I actually thought Alexa Bliss would return though @AlexaBliss_WWE #WrestleMania #rawaftermania #WWERaw https://t.co/TDISefakul

Whether that happens or not, seeing these two former rivals face each other is an intriguing proposition for next year's WrestleMania.

What matches do you want to see at WrestleMania 40? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
