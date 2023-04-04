"Merge another pair of titles" - WWE fans excited about possible championship unification match at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 39 just got over, but already, WWE fans are seemingly fantasy-booking WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley interrupted Bianca Belair during the latter's promo on RAW tonight.
The two stars faced off, and the message was clear. They held the women's championships, with Belair having just beaten Asuka at WrestleMania Night 2, while Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte to win her title on Night 1. Bianca said that when Ripley was ready, they'd wrestle to decide who was the best of the best from among them.
Before Ripley could leave the ring, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan came out, and there was a staredown there as well.
However, it was the staredown between Belair and Ripley that fans focused on, as they realized they could be looking at the main event from WrestleMania 40.
What the event will have next year is not assured at the moment, but Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley facing each other could be something to look forward to.
Another set of fans felt that the match between the two would have to be to unite the women's titles.
Whether that happens or not, seeing these two former rivals face each other is an intriguing proposition for next year's WrestleMania.
What matches do you want to see at WrestleMania 40? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
