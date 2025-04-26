Mia Yim claims current champion is hiding from her

Mia Yim has been on a quest to win a singles title. She even claimed that a current champion is hiding from her.

Chelsea Green became the first-ever Women's United States Champion by defeating Mia Yim at Saturday Night's Main Event last year. Michin has since been after Green's title. They competed in a series of matches earlier this year, with Green managing to walk away with her title each time. Following this, Chelsea moved on and is currently involved in a feud with Zelina Vega.

Chelsea Green faced Zelina Vega on SmackDown two weeks ago. However, the Women's United States Champion was too busy arguing with the commentators and was counted out. She voiced her displeasure to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis last week and again found herself in a rematch against Zelina. This time, Vega was able to pin the Women's United States Champion.

As a result, Chelsea is set to defend her title tonight against Zelina Vega. Before the match could take place, Michin took to social media to claim that Chelsea had been hiding from her.

"Let me find her, she’s been hiding from me #smackdown," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see whether Mia Yim will get another shot at the Women's United States Championship.

