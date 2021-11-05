Mia Yim confirms WWE release, sends out booking information 

Mia Yim confirmed that she was included in the latest round of WWE releases.

She was one of 18 WWE Superstars who were released from the company as part of the latest round of budget cuts.

Yim and her partner, Keith Lee, were released together and the former NXT Superstar has since commented on her release on Twitter.

Yim's main roster career has been up and down over the past year since debuting as Reckoning in RETRIBUTION. After the group went their separate ways at Fastlane earlier this year, Yim has been missing from TV.

There were reports that Yim was set to debut on SmackDown before being moved over to RAW as part of the recent WWE Draft, but despite moving from brand to brand several times, Yim hasn't appeared on TV.

Mia Yim was on hiatus from WWE after contracting COVID

Mia Yim and Keith Lee both had a substantial amount of time away from WWE TV earlier this year. Lee finally confirmed the reason for their hiatus as part of a video released on Twitter a few weeks ago where he revealed that he had contracted COVID.

Yim was at his side throughout and it was because of her dedication to her partner that she ended up catching the virus as well. Lee documented what had been a rough year for the duo as part of the video so that he could reveal it in his own words.

The duo fought the virus and Lee has since made his return to the company, but Yim was still waiting on the sidelines to be needed by the creative team.

It came as a surprise that Lee and Yim were both released as part of recent budget cuts since Lee had recently debuted a new character and was part of last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

