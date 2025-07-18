Mia Yim gets new WWE name ahead of SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:26 GMT
This change was needed (image via WWE)

Mia Yim hasn't wrestled since the June 30th episode of WWE SmackDown and came up short at Evolution this past weekend. Yim has been unable to pick up momentum on the blue brand, but she may be looking to turn her career around ahead of SummerSlam.

The 36-year-old recently took to Twitter to share a new name. Yim shared a new "Big Meech" name, which appears to be a spin on her Michin name that she has been using on the blue brand over the past few months.

Mia Yim and B-Fab have been working together as a tag team in recent months, and Mia has also seemingly given the duo a name, referring to her alliance with B-Fab as "BChin."

The duo could be real contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships if they build some momentum heading into SummerSlam. There are several tag teams who could challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles at SummerSlam.

It's likely that WWE could decide on another multi-woman match for the show, given that there are a number of women to add to the card.

Mia Yim was unable to capture the Women's United States Championship

Mia Yim challenged for the Women's United States Championship several times after the title was introduced, and was even in the final to crown the inaugural champion.

Chelsea Green won the gold back in 2024, and Yim tried several times to take the championship from the leader of the Secret Hervice, but ultimately failed.

Instead, it appears that Yim has now shifted her focus to winning the Tag Team Championship alongside B-Fab, with the two women having become legitimate contenders. Both women came up short at Evolution, but they need to leave that behind and look forward to SummerSlam.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Michin and B-Fab on SmackDown.

