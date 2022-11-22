Mia Yim reveals the meaning behind her new ring name

Following her return to WWE, Mia Yim has aligned with The O.C. and has now changed her name to Michin. On Twitter, she proceeded to explain the meaning behind it.

Mia Yim is one of the many released WWE stars who made their way back to the company. Following her return, she aligned with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows as a neutralizing force against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

On Twitter, Michin would explain the meaning behind her new ring name, stating that it means "crazy" in Korean. She also referenced the former K-Pop group 4Minute, who released a song called Crazy seven years ago in 2015.

This will also be her fourth on-screen name as she has wrestled under the name of Jade in IMPACT Wrestling and has been known as Mia Yim, Reckoning, and now Michin in WWE.

Mia Yim will go to war this weekend

Yim, now known as Michin, announced herself as the fourth participant for Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series: WarGames. While Damage CTRL had first approached her to be a part of their team as the final member, Michin would eventually align herself with the babyface team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

This will be Mia Yim's first experience inside a WarGames match. While she was supposed to compete in the 2019 event as part of Rhea Ripley's team, she was taken out before the match and eventually replaced.

Bianca Belair and co. are currently on the lookout for a fifth member to add to their squad. While Damage CTRL has aligned themselves with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, The EST will look to add a menacing force to their ranks and hope to emerge victorious.

