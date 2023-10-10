Mia Yim sends cryptic message amid issues with The Bloodline

Mia Yim (aka Michin) of The O.C. has not forgotten what The Bloodline did to AJ Styles and Karl Anderson. She recently sent a cryptic message on social media a few days after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso lost to John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane.

The issues between The O.C. and The Bloodline started when Jimmy disrespected Michin backstage, with Styles coming to her aid. Anderson tried to warn The Phenomenal One not to get into it with The Bloodline, but he didn't listen.

It looked like Styles was supposed to team up with Cena at Fastlane, but Solo and Jimmy took him out on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago. Jimmy then made quick work of Anderson in a match on the September 29th episode of the blue brand.

With Solo and Jimmy facing the wrath of the returning Roman Reigns this coming Friday, Mia Yim remains focused on possibly getting revenge on The Bloodline when the time is right. She posted a cryptic message on social media alluding to helping Styles and Anderson recover.

"A deadly nurturer," Michin wrote.

It is a very interesting time on WWE SmackDown heading into Survivor Series. AJ Styles will want to get his hands on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. LA Knight could be looking to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns, while John Cena's stay depends on the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Mia Yim's new tag team partner?

'Michin' Mia Yim has not wrestled on WWE television since teaming up with AJ Styles in a mixed tag team match against Karrion Kross and Scarlett back in June. She has been wrestling on live shows and dark matches in the past few months.

In two dark matches last month, Yim teamed up with Zelina Vega and won against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. However, it seems like she found another partner in Shotzi. They also defeated Fyre and Dawn in a dark match on the October 7th episode of SmackDown.

With the current state of the women's tag team division, WWE could be trying out new teams to see which ones will work on television.

Would you like to see Mia Yim as a singles star or in a tag team? Share your answers in the comments section below.