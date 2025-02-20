Michael Cole addresses major controversy about WWE career; compares Triple H and Vince McMahon

Michael Cole recently discussed a bunch of topics about his WWE career, including his ties with Vince McMahon and how things are under Triple H. Cole even addressed the long-standing rumor about McMahon always yelling in his ear during commentary.

The veteran commentator has been with WWE since 1997, starting as a backstage interviewer before getting promoted to his current on-screen position two years later. When he took over the reins from Jim Ross, people assumed that the former chairman was always in his ear, yelling at him and telling him what to do and say.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cole cleared the air on what it was like to have Vince McMahon in his ear for the majority of his career. The RAW commentator debunked the notion that he was always getting yelled at but admitted that there were times that it happened. He further added that ''no one's in my ear anymore.''

"No one's in my ear anymore. Vince was a lot, but again it was his world. He would say anything like give me great advice or call me a f***ing m*ron. It’s just whatever mood he was in and whatever. Most of it was constructive criticism; it really was," he said.

The veteran commentator added:

"I mean, there were days where Vince would just be Vince, but I think this whole Vince screamed at Michael Cole for 25 years thing is overblown. I mean, there are moments, but it's going to happen in a relationship for that long." [31:30-32:00]

Michael Cole also had nothing bad to say about Vince McMahon, admitting that he would never disparage the former owner of WWE professionally.

Michael Cole reveals Vince McMahon would have never approved of some of his recent actions

Since Triple H took control of WWE's creative side, Michael Cole has shown a different side to his personality, with him and his colleague Pat McAfee dancing to Jey Uso's entrance theme on a regular basis.

In the same interaction on IMPAULSIVE, Cole revealed that him dancing with McAfee, dapping up rappers, and crowd surfing would have never happened during Vince McMahon's regime.

"The crowd-surfing thing was wild. This would have never happened under Vince McMahon. Michael Cole yeeting on a table would never happen. Trying to dap up rappers would have never happened under Vince McMahon," he said. [22:41-22:55 from the video above]

Cole also confirmed that the locker room has been having a blast in the Triple H era.

