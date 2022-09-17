WWE commentator announce the real reason for the Viking Raiders’ absence on WWE television 

WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole announced that The Viking Raiders' have been missing on WWE television as Erik suffered an injury.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion made a return to WWE television a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The Raiders were last seen on an episode of SmackDown before WWE Clash at the Castle. They faced The New Day in the first-ever Viking Rules match. The former RAW Tag Team Champions emerged as the victors.

This week on SmackDown, a fatal four-way tag team match was held to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Prior to the match, Michael Cole announced that The Viking Raiders' Erik injured his foot and thus will be out of action indefinitely.

"Michael Cole noted that Erik of the Viking Raiders suffered an injured foot in the Viking Rules match from the Detroit double taping a few weeks ago and will be out of action for "an indefinite period of time,"" Podcaster John Pollock via Twitter.

The Brawling Brutes get a shot at the title in the absence of the dominant Viking Raiders

As mentioned earlier, a fatal four-way tag team match main evented SmackDown. The teams involved in the match were The New Day, Hit Row, The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. All four teams were determined to earn a chance to face The Usos for their undisputed titles.

After a hard-fought battle, Ridge Holland pinned Kofi Kingston to win the match. The Brawling Brutes will face the Usos next week on SmackDown for the Undisputed Tag Team title.

This will be a first-time-ever match and has got the interest of the wrestling world.

Who do you think will win this Undisputed title match? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

