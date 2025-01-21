Michael Cole announces former WWE United States Champion is returning to RAW after many months

The Road to Royal Rumble 2025 has just got interesting as WWE has announced a former United States Champion's big return to Monday Night RAW. Logan Paul will be making an appearance on TV next week.

The Maverick went on a hiatus immediately after losing his United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam. Amidst his absence, Logan Paul jokingly claimed he had retired from in-ring competition.

However, Adam Pearce announced during the RAW on Netflix kickoff event that the YouTuber-turned-wrestler would officially become a member of the red brand. The 29-year-old star was present during the RAW on Netflix premiere but in a non-wrestling capacity, as he was shown in the crowd.

WWE aired a vignette last week to hype up Paul's arrival. It looks like the wait is finally over.

Last night on RAW, Michael Cole announced that Logan Paul would make his Monday Night RAW debut on Netflix next week in Atlanta.

This will be the go-home episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble. The Maverick intends to be a full-time wrestler and has previously expressed his desire to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Will he declare his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match? Fans must tune into the January 27 episode of RAW to find out.

