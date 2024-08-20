Michael Cole announces heartbreaking departure for beloved WWE name in emotional moment: "This is a sad night for me here on Monday Night RAW"

Legendary commentator Michael Cole shared a heartbreaking announcement on WWE RAW about a beloved name leaving. The star also had an update about a future return.

Pat McAfee leaving WWE RAW has hovered like a dark specter over this week's episode of RAW. Ever since it became evident that it would be his last episode of RAW since he was leaving for ESPN's College GameDay, fans were upset due to the energy he brings to commentary. Michael Cole will also be leaving RAW commentary in September with Joe Tessitore stepping in during his absence.

Michael Cole took a moment during RAW to address Pat McAfee's departure. He said that it was a sad night for him on RAW. He added that one of his best friends on the planet, McAfee, was leaving for the next few months for football season.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a sad night for me here on Monday Night Raw. This man to my right, one of my best friends on the entire planet, and I mean that sincerely, we've spent so much time together - Pat's leaving us for the next couple of months as he heads off for football season."

Cole had something more to add though. He announced that McAfee would be back on RAW in January when the show made the shift from USA Network to Netflix.

"The good news that I can share with everyone is Pat's gonna be back in January as Monday Night Raw makes history, WWE makes history, as we kick things off live on Netflix."

Cole and McAfee share a close relationship outside of WWE and have often mentioned how they love working with each other. With the legendary commentator moving to SmackDown in the coming weeks, there is no confirmation on when he and the NFL veteran will be part of the same commentary team. Hence, it's a heartbreaking development for the stars and their fans.

Fans will likely have to wait for more than four months before they see Michael Cole and Pat McAfee together again.

