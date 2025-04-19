  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Michael Cole attempts to rewrite WWE history with massive botch to kick off WrestleMania 41

Michael Cole attempts to rewrite WWE history with massive botch to kick off WrestleMania 41

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:27 GMT
This was incorrect! (image via WWE)
This was incorrect! (image credit: WWE.com)

The Countdown to WWE WrestleMania 41 show took center stage ahead of the biggest event of the year, and once again, it came down to who was undefeated at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole both claimed to hold that accolade, and no one challenged McAfee to note that this wasn't actually the case. Back at WrestleMania 38, McAfee took on Vince McMahon in an impromptu match that saw the former WWE Chairman defeat the former NFL star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given the recent controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, it's clear that the company is attempting to rewrite history and give McAfee a clean slate at WrestleMania, which could potentially be put on the line in the future.

That being said, Vince McMahon has been part of some iconic WrestleMania moments of his own, and it's hard to imagine that the company will be able to erase all of the history that the former Chairman has created at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match was only three years ago and is fresh in the minds of fans, which is why it's hard to believe that WWE is trying to rewrite this so soon. McAfee was pinned clean, and he is not undefeated at 'Mania.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications