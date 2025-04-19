Michael Cole attempts to rewrite WWE history with massive botch to kick off WrestleMania 41

The Countdown to WWE WrestleMania 41 show took center stage ahead of the biggest event of the year, and once again, it came down to who was undefeated at The Show of Shows.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole both claimed to hold that accolade, and no one challenged McAfee to note that this wasn't actually the case. Back at WrestleMania 38, McAfee took on Vince McMahon in an impromptu match that saw the former WWE Chairman defeat the former NFL star.

Given the recent controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, it's clear that the company is attempting to rewrite history and give McAfee a clean slate at WrestleMania, which could potentially be put on the line in the future.

That being said, Vince McMahon has been part of some iconic WrestleMania moments of his own, and it's hard to imagine that the company will be able to erase all of the history that the former Chairman has created at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match was only three years ago and is fresh in the minds of fans, which is why it's hard to believe that WWE is trying to rewrite this so soon. McAfee was pinned clean, and he is not undefeated at 'Mania.

