Michael Cole blamed for taking current WWE champion OUT of major Backlash announcement

WWE commentator Michael Cole was recently targeted by a superstar for allegedly taking the latter out of an advertisement.

It should be noted that the allegation is likely just banter between Michael Cole and the accuser, Bayley. The two have had a long-standing on-screen rivalry, which often makes for some very entertaining moments on television and social media as well. In a recent advertisement for the matches of the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, the Triple Threat Match between Bayley, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship was not talked about.

This led to The Role Model hilariously calling out Michael Cole as the culprit on X/Twitter.

"@MichaelCole took me out of the advertisement huh," Bayley shared.

As expected, fans reacted with jokes about Bayley and Michael Cole facing off in the squared circle someday. It is quite clear that this was simply an instance of banter between the WWE veterans.

A former WWE Superstar explained why Michael Cole hated Bayley on-screen

According to former WWE Superstar Top Dolla, now known as AJ Francis, Michael Cole was quite affectionate towards Bayley and his on-screen personality does not reflect his true nature at all.

While speaking in an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Top Dolla explained that Michael Cole tried to get certain WWE Superstars noticed by fans with his words.

"[Michael] Cole loves me. Cole only talks about people he really likes. That's why he talks so much about Bayley, that's why he talks so much about Austin Theory, me. He wants the audience to care about these people. So like, Cole was actively trying to get them to talk about me, because if he wasn't talking about me and I wasn't being put on TV, then there wasn't any traction for us to be doing anything. And also, me and him wanted to have a match at SummerSlam [2023]... they said no, it's just like, it wasn't even a concept to them," Top Dolla said. [00:34 - 01:18]

Top Dolla is currently signed to TNA Wrestling and also made his debut appearances in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and the Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently.