  • Michael Cole called out for unwanted line on WWE RAW after Bayley's match, veteran says he needs doctors' help (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Apr 08, 2025 08:21 GMT
Bayley and Michael Cole.
Bayley and Michael Cole. [Images via WWE's website and YouTube channel]

This week's in-ring proceedings on RAW kicked off with a title match as Bayley challenged for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Michael Cole's post-match reaction, however, has left Vince Russo shocked.

Lyra Valkyria defended her title against Bayley this week in what many are calling one of the best matches in the latter's recent TV career. Despite putting in a typically solid performance expected from a veteran, Bayley was on the losing end but still managed to impress, especially Michael Cole.

As noted by Vince Russo, Michael Cole was heard saying 'he had chills' after the match between Lyra and Bayley. Russo was brutally honest with his reaction and claimed Cole needed to get himself into an emergency room after the statement he made.

Vince Russo didn't find Valkyria vs. Bayley a very special match and pointed out Cole's over-enthusiasm and seemingly unwanted comment about the contest.

The former WWE writer explained:

"I wrote down a line, and I almost spat my coffee all over myself. Michael Cole was watching Bayley against Valkyria, and he said, and I quote, 'I have chills after that one.' Bro, Michael Cole, seriously? If you had chills after that match, I would go to an emergency room immediately after the show because brother, something is wrong with you. Something might be seriously wrong with you if you had chills after that match." [52:00 onwards]
Lyra held onto her championship thanks to a roll-up victory, and she clearly might not be done with Bayley as WWE WrestleMania is almost here.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW and a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.

He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:

https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
