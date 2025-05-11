Michael Cole concerned for major WWE star at Backlash 2025; calls possible injury

A WWE star appeared to be injured at Backlash 2025. Michael Cole expressed concern for the star.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. However, The Role Model was attacked backstage before the show could begin, and Becky Lynch took her spot in the match. Lyra and Lynch won the titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, only to lose them the following night on RAW. After losing the title, Lynch turned on her tag team partner and assaulted her, setting up a match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025.

Ad

Trending

During the bout, both women delivered an incredible match, but it was Lyra Valkyria who picked up the win. Lynch was visibly upset over the loss and immediately attacked her former friend, locking her in the Disarm-Her. Meanwhile, Michael Cole exclaimed that Lyra may have suffered a broken nose. The Women's Intercontinental Champion also held her nose while she was locked in the Disarm-Her, suggesting that she might be injured.

Expand Tweet

This is the second time Lyra Valkyria has pinned Becky Lynch in a singles match. They previously faced off at Halloween Havoc 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More