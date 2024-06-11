"Michael Cole confirmed Mask racist," "he's blind" - WWE fans lose it after veteran commentator makes massive mistake on RAW

Michael Cole has made a massive mistake on WWE RAW. Fans lost their minds on social media.

Cole is a veteran commentator who has been with the WWE for years. He started as a backstage interviewer and worked his way. Even after all these years, Cole remains the voice of WWE. His passion is unmatched and is evident in some of his genuine reactions, which have gone viral. However, he is not exempt from committing mistakes.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh teamed up with Carlito to take on Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Braun Strowman. In the early stages of the match, Rey Mysterio tagged in. However, Cole called him Dragon Lee. He then corrected himself.

Fans caught wind of this botch and took to social media to give their honest reactions to it. Check out some of them below:

Fans react to Michael Cole's botch (source: X.com)

In the end, Braun Strowman, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio got the win on RAW.

