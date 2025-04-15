Michael Cole confirms major WWE stable has officially split

Michael Cole was on hand this week to once again break the news that one of WWE's most popular stables has officially gone their separate ways.

Ahead of the main event this week, Michael Cole confirmed that Roman Reigns would be entering WWE WrestleMania alone for the first time in years. He noted that Paul Heyman would be in the corner of CM Punk, and there was no more Bloodline because they had all gone their separate ways.

Many fans believed that since it's a Triple Threat match, Roman Reigns could have some interference from The Bloodline, but since Jey Uso has his own match against Gunther, Jimmy Uso is AWOL following Gunther's attack, and Sami Zayn is nowhere to be seen, this probably won't be the case.

Roman Reigns will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins and will finally be able to prove himself. Throughout his reign as champion, many fans claimed that Reigns couldn't do it alone, and finally, this weekend, he will have the chance to prove he can.

Paul Heyman will enter with Punk, but it's likely he will still be on Reigns' side even though Reigns feels as though his Wiseman has betrayed him.

