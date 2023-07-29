Michael Cole continues to take shots at superstar who hasn't wrestled in 26 days

We all know about Michael Cole's dislike of Bayley and their ongoing feud, but she isn't the only star that he takes shots at. There's one who he arguably hates even more, and he never misses an opportunity to take a shot at him. He continued doing that on SmackDown this week.

By now, you may have guessed that we're talking about Hit Row's Top Dolla. For reasons unknown, Michael Cole has repeatedly targeted him, with that reaching its peak when he once attempted a failed dive. Meanwhile, Top Dolla has lost much weight and improved his physique. The last match he wrestled was on July 2nd in a live event - making it 26 days since he last wrestled.

Apart from saying that he dropped bars better than Top Dolla, Michael Cole also mentioned that Top Dolla was called the GOAT, but he's more like a sheep.

#WWE Michael Cole just said out loud on #SmackDown that he drops bars better than Top Dolla.This man has lost his mind. 🥴

As we mentioned, this is far from a new occurrence. There is a compilation of the SmackDown commentator roasting Top Dolla, and you can even watch it below:

Is Cole unfairly harsh to Top Dolla? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

