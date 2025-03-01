Michael Cole drops Cody Rhodes bombshell; teases WWE Champion may have already accepted The Rock's offer for one major reason

Michael Cole has dropped a massive hint regarding Cody Rhodes' huge decision on The Rock's offer, today at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Rhodes might have already made a decision based on Cole's insider report.

Ad

The Final Boss returned to WWE SmackDown two weeks ago, offering Rhodes the opportunity to become his corporate champion. However, it will cost The American Nightmare his soul, so The Rock gave him a few days to think about his decision. And that time runs out tonight.

Speaking on the Countdown to Elimination Chamber preshow, Michael Cole dropped a bombshell, he cited sources who told him that Cody Rhodes was in Hollywood earlier this week. Rhodes was reportedly speaking with agents and producers after accepting an invite from Seven Bucks Productions.

Ad

Trending

The production company was founded by The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. Some of its upcoming films include The Smashing Machine, Moana and Fast XI. Seven Bucks Productions is also working on sequels for Red Notice and Jumanji.

Ad

The rest of the crew, featuring Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee initially laughed off the report. However, Barrett understood that Cody Rhodes was doing his due diligence regarding the benefits of accepting The Rock's offer.

McAfee, on the other hand, pointed out the negative side of it, including having to answer to The Final Boss all the time. While it may appear that Rhodes has already decided to accept the offer, fans will have to wait until later tonight for his official decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback