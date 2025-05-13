Michael Cole faces serious accusation during WWE RAW

Michael Cole has faced a serious accusation during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The commentator was left flustered and blustering at the end of the accusation and didn't look too happy at being called out.

The New Day was out on RAW tonight. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joined Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary, while Erik and Ivar of the War Raiders faced The Creed Brothers to help determine which stars would be challenging the current WWE World Tag Team Champions for the belt. The New Day has been trying to avoid Ivar and Erik, and was able to dodge them again.

The Creed Brothers won, thanks to Kingston and Woods's involvement, as both ensured a distraction and interference that made the War Raiders lose. Before that, Cole had been talking about Woods and Kingston cheating, and they decided not to take it at all. Xavier Woods reminded Michael Cole that it was rich coming from him and accused him of cheating to help Pat McAfee win at WWE Backlash.

Cole had gotten involved in the match to cheer on his friend, but then also dragged The Ring General's foot, almost costing him the match against McAfee by tripping him. Cole answered that he had been forced to get involved in the match, but the accusation had already been made.

