Michael Cole forced to apologize on WWE SmackDown

Michael Cole took over the commentary reins from Joe Tessitore on tonight's WWE SmackDown before the show experienced technical issues. The blackout lasted more than 30 minutes, and in that time, several fans tagged WWE's account on X to ask what the issue was.

Netflix was able to correct the issue, and when the show came back on the air, Michael Cole delivered an apology to international audiences for the inconvenience, but it wasn't explained what caused the issue.

It seems that the Cody Rhodes segment, which included Randy Orton, actually finished while the show was off the air. The two stars apparently got into each other's faces despite being friends.

''To our international audiences watching #SmackDown on Netflix: We apologize for any technical difficulties and should be back up and running shortly,'' the statement read.

Orton then remained out with the WWE Universe for several minutes, entertaining the people in attendance as the technical team attempted to solve the issue.

Jimmy Uso's match against JC Mateo was where WWE picked the feed back up, and it seems that the non-televised first 30 minutes of the show will now be broadcast on USA Network later tonight in line with regular American time.

It's hoped that the show tonight and the Night of Champions Premium Live Event tomorrow will be able to go ahead without a hitch.

