Michael Cole forced to explain booking error on WWE RAW

WWE really does enjoy its triple-threat matches in the Triple H era, but it seems that the rules are forgotten when they don't benefit the story.
While all the Money in the Bank qualifying bouts have seemingly enjoyed the No DQ nature of their triple threat matches, this was overlooked when The New Day put the titles on the line on WWE RAW.
Interestingly, there was a story where Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were attempting to work with The Creed Brothers, which was the narrative to explain why the two men would tag in and out of a NO DQ match without need.
Michael Cole explained that The New Day and Creed Brothers were working together because it seemed that they believed they had a better chance of winning, when really it was about who could screw over the other first.
In the end, The New Day got the last laugh and won the match to retain their titles, which could now lead to a rematch down the road.
It would have made much more sense if all six men brawled it out, and then the winner would be whoever got a pin first. Tagging in and out of a WWE match when there is no fear of being disqualified—especially for heels when there is a title on the line—isn't believable.