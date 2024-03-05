Michael Cole has a historic "appearance change" on RAW for the first time in 27-year career

Michael Cole has essentially reached iconic status since Triple H took over as the head of WWE Creative, giving the voice of WWE much freedom on the headset. In nothing short of a historic appearance change, Cole did something he hadn't done for 27 years on the job.

As you may know, Michael Cole has been with WWE for 27 years, most of which has been spent on the commentary booth. While he received a lot of criticism for allegedly following Vince McMahon's instructions and being a "robot," he had a new lease on life in the commentary booth, starting with Pat McAfee becoming his broadcast partner and then the departure of McMahon.

One of Michael Cole's obsessions, apart from criticizing stars like Bayley and Dominik Mysterio, is the antlers that Valhalla wears. It has been several weeks since she appeared with them, and that changed in San Antonio on the latest episode of RAW, where she appeared with her antlers on. In an epic moment, Valhalla put them on Cole, who continued commentary with them.

Expand Tweet

How did he do it? He didn't wear the headset as it would obstruct and clash with the antlers, but he did speak into the mic while watching the broadcast.

The reaction online has been nothing short of hilarious, with many joking that Cole finished his story before even Cody Rhodes did.

Expand Tweet

He would call the match where Ivar of The Viking Raiders lost to Sami Zayn.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Has Michael Cole reached GOAT-tier status on WWE commentary? Yes No 0 votes