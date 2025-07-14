Michael Cole keeps botching 39-year-old veteran's ring name at WWE Evolution 2025

Michael Cole couldn't stop botching the name of a 39-year-old veteran at WWE Evolution. On multiple occasions in succession, he mistook her for another retired legend despite Wade Barrett calling him out on it.

At WWE Evolution 2025, we saw a Women's Battle Royal featuring 20 stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as the incredible Nikki Bella, who made it to the Final four of the battle royal. One of the many names from SmackDown was Candice LeRae, who has been spotted with DiY lately more than she has in the women's division.

Either way, Michael Cole couldn't stop botching her name as he repeatedly referred to the 39-year-old Candice LeRae as "Candice Michelle".

Candice LeRae has been active for a very long time, while Candice Michelle has been retired for quite a while now. Either way, LeRae had a bit of a reunion with Nia Jax, and she didn't last too long in the match.

Michael Cole stated that he would have to apologize to Candice LeRae after the match, while Wade Barrett said that his colleague is in "big trouble" for botching her name. It's going to be interesting to see what Candice LeRae's direct response to Cole is.

