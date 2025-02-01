  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole
  • Michael Cole kicks off SmackDown; welcomes 37-year-old star back to Indianapolis

Michael Cole kicks off SmackDown; welcomes 37-year-old star back to Indianapolis

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 01, 2025 01:54 GMT
Michael Cole kicked off tonight
Michael Cole kicked off tonight's SmackDown with a 37-year-old star [Image credits: WWE.com]

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was kicked off by Michael Cole. Usually hosted by Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore, the voice of WWE took over for a brief moment to welcome a 37-year-old star back to Indianapolis.

The 37-year-old in question was former Indianapolis Colts punter turned sports analyst, Pat McAfee. WWE is in Indiana for the Royal Rumble, so it made sense to have one of their "favorite sons" open up the show.

Following the introduction, McAfee hyped up the crowd, and what is to come at the Royal Rumble. He spoke highly of the city of Indianapolis and all the incredible sporting events it hosts, and how, Lucas Oil Stadium now plays host to one of WWE's most iconic PLEs.

also-read-trending Trending
"The bars are ready, the restaurants are ready, the roof on Lucas Oil is ready to blow off. And the biggest Royal Rumble of all time being hosted by this city is the absolute perfect thing to happen. I love this place. I love this company, and I am so da*n thankful to be here. Let's have a Royal Rumble weekend!" exclaimed Pat McAfee.

Michael Cole then quickly signed off, introducing Joe Tessitore who was in the middle of the ring, ready to interview Kevin Owens.

Both Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will likely host tomorrow's Royal Rumble event, in what, as the former described, is sure to be an exciting event.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी