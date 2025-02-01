Michael Cole kicks off SmackDown; welcomes 37-year-old star back to Indianapolis

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was kicked off by Michael Cole. Usually hosted by Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore, the voice of WWE took over for a brief moment to welcome a 37-year-old star back to Indianapolis.

The 37-year-old in question was former Indianapolis Colts punter turned sports analyst, Pat McAfee. WWE is in Indiana for the Royal Rumble, so it made sense to have one of their "favorite sons" open up the show.

Following the introduction, McAfee hyped up the crowd, and what is to come at the Royal Rumble. He spoke highly of the city of Indianapolis and all the incredible sporting events it hosts, and how, Lucas Oil Stadium now plays host to one of WWE's most iconic PLEs.

"The bars are ready, the restaurants are ready, the roof on Lucas Oil is ready to blow off. And the biggest Royal Rumble of all time being hosted by this city is the absolute perfect thing to happen. I love this place. I love this company, and I am so da*n thankful to be here. Let's have a Royal Rumble weekend!" exclaimed Pat McAfee.

Michael Cole then quickly signed off, introducing Joe Tessitore who was in the middle of the ring, ready to interview Kevin Owens.

Both Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will likely host tomorrow's Royal Rumble event, in what, as the former described, is sure to be an exciting event.

