Michael Cole makes a massive unfortunate botch on WWE RAW; loses composure immediately

Michael Cole is a veteran of WWE commentary and has been the voice of the company for some time now. However, it does not mean that the star does not make botches. He made a rather unfortunate one on RAW tonight and ended up losing his composure.

During the show, there was a match where the Judgment Day faced Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Braun Strowman. The LWO and Judgment Day have been feuding for a while now, and Strowman has been added to the feud as well, with the giant going after JD McDonagh in particular to teach him a lesson. The last few weeks led to this, with the stars facing each other in a six-man tag match.

At one point during the bout, Rey Mysterio entered the ring to face his opponent. To the surprise of everyone, Michael Cole got really confused and called him Dragon Lee several times, with fans at home wondering what he was doing.

The moment he realized this massive botch, where he had mistaken the legendary Hall of Famer for Lee, Michael Cole started tripping over his own words and lost composure. He realized his mistake and corrected himself.

"Oh it's Rey, sorry, that's Rey Mysterio!"

When they came back from the break later, he was still admitting he had botched it, saying that it was Mysterio and not Lee who was in the ring.

The similar attire of the two masked stars may have confused the veteran announcer in that moment.

Pat McAfee also didn't hesitate to point out that Cole had made a mistake.

