Michael Cole makes Triple H break character during rare WWE appearance

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H showed up at the SummerSlam kickoff show this week. The event started the official countdown to WWE SummerSlam this year which will be a two-night event for the first time ever.

The Fanatics Fest in New York City was the venue for the SummerSlam kickoff show. The event featured several top stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and more. Several WWE Superstars were at the event for autograph signings and photo ops. The Biggest Party of the Summer is scheduled for August 2-3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During the show, Hunter came out to do his signature water spit for the fans. The hosts for the night, Michael Cole and Peter Rosenberg, also joined in on the act. However, Cole started hilariously imitating Triple H just before the moment. Hunter couldn't control himself and broke out laughing. He had to spit out the water to make fun of the WWE announcer. The three men then tried again and went through the water spit.

Later, Triple H mentioned that he was amazed to see Peter Rosenberg nailing the act. He also mentioned that Cole was consistently terrible at doing the water spit.

Triple H thanked the fans and hyped SummerSlam

During the event, The Game took a moment to thank the fans for being present and supporting the company. He also expressed his gratitude to Michael Rubin and the organizers at Fanatics Fest for hosting the event on such a grand scale.

Hunter added that he was a huge fan of professional wrestling. He shared that it was an honor to create content that the fans watched and enjoyed on a weekly basis. He also told the fans to get ready for possibly the biggest SummerSlam of all time this August.

