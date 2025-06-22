  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Michael Cole makes Triple H break character during rare WWE appearance

Michael Cole makes Triple H break character during rare WWE appearance

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 22, 2025 08:23 GMT
Triple H and Michael Cole during an interview segment [Image: WWE.com]
Triple H and Michael Cole during an interview segment [Image: WWE.com]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H showed up at the SummerSlam kickoff show this week. The event started the official countdown to WWE SummerSlam this year which will be a two-night event for the first time ever.

Ad

The Fanatics Fest in New York City was the venue for the SummerSlam kickoff show. The event featured several top stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and more. Several WWE Superstars were at the event for autograph signings and photo ops. The Biggest Party of the Summer is scheduled for August 2-3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During the show, Hunter came out to do his signature water spit for the fans. The hosts for the night, Michael Cole and Peter Rosenberg, also joined in on the act. However, Cole started hilariously imitating Triple H just before the moment. Hunter couldn't control himself and broke out laughing. He had to spit out the water to make fun of the WWE announcer. The three men then tried again and went through the water spit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Later, Triple H mentioned that he was amazed to see Peter Rosenberg nailing the act. He also mentioned that Cole was consistently terrible at doing the water spit.

Triple H thanked the fans and hyped SummerSlam

During the event, The Game took a moment to thank the fans for being present and supporting the company. He also expressed his gratitude to Michael Rubin and the organizers at Fanatics Fest for hosting the event on such a grand scale.

Ad

Hunter added that he was a huge fan of professional wrestling. He shared that it was an honor to create content that the fans watched and enjoyed on a weekly basis. He also told the fans to get ready for possibly the biggest SummerSlam of all time this August.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications