Michael Cole is making a fool out of himself, misses Vince McMahon, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

He is one of the most experienced personalities currently working for the WWE but Michael Cole's work of late hasn't impressed Vince Russo much.

Cole has been in WWE's broadcasting team for decades and has seemingly changed his style ever since Vince McMahon's ouster. Michael Cole remains WWE's lead announcer and, as evident from his calls every week on TV, is cherishing not having Vince McMahon in his ears constantly giving him instructions.

During this week's RAW, Michael Cole referred to Seth Rollins' attack on Roman Reigns and CM Punk as the "Shield" chair," and Vince Russo found it comical.

The former writer briefly touched upon Michael Cole's recent track record and bluntly declared the commentator was starting to sound bad on television:

"Oh god, he loves it and he's making a fool out of himself." [37:41 - 38:00]

Vince Russo felt that Michael Cole probably missed Vince McMahon, as he was a more coherent announcer under the old regime.

Cole has all the power now, and Russo didn't think that was the best move, as he added:

"Michael Cole, I swear to god, man. Nobody misses Vince McMahon more than Michael Cole. Nobody, absolutely! Because Vince McMahon needs to be in Michael Cole's ear." [37:25 - 37:40]

Michael Cole will call another WrestleMania event soon and it seems like the 56-year-old has no plans on slowing down as he enters his 28th year in wrestling.

