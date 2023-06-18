Michael Cole mocks 6ft 5in WWE star following embarrassing squash on SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown hosted a massive Gauntlet Match to determine the next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Popular faction Hit Row embarrassed themselves by getting knocked out in mere seconds and earned the ire of SmackDown commentator Michael Cole.

The Brawling Brutes kicked off the Gauntlet Match with The Street Profits. After Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were knocked out, The O.C. tried their luck against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

The Brawling Brutes ran through The O.C., and LWO before Hit Row came into the ring. Holland threw Ashante "Thee" Adonis out of the ring while Sheamus hit Top Dolla with a Brogue kick and pinned him in seconds to knock the team out.

Top Dolla, who has been mocking many superstars behind the scenes, couldn’t get even one move in the Gauntlet Match. SmackDown color commentator Michael Cole immediately mocked the 6 foot 5 inch WWE star by calling him "Flop Dolla."

"Thanks for coming Flop Dolla," Cole said.

Hit Row was released by WWE late in 2021 before Triple H re-signed them in August 2022. However, they haven’t been impressive as the creative team has booked them in short rivalries and handed them too many losses.

Top Dolla has the potential to make it big, but his character isn’t getting over with fans because he has pulled off a few botches in the ring. Meanwhile, B-Fab hasn’t been able to do much in the women’s division.

Michael Cole has had much more freedom on WWE SmackDown recently

Since Triple H has taken over the WWE’s creative control, things have been pretty different every week. While Vince McMahon controlled what the commentators could say to a great degree, Triple H has given them the liberty to call matches more freely.

Michael Cole, in particular, has enjoyed his time on SmackDown over the past several months. He has made numerous great calls, and many of his comments have made headlines.

SmackDown’s color commentator enjoys mocking some wrestlers on the show. This includes Bayley, Top Dolla, and Dominik Mysterio, who has turned himself into one of the top heel characters.

Michael Cole was calling Dominik every name in the book last night. He was on commentary during the Rey Mysterio Vs Eddie Guerrero custody of Dominik storyline so it adds another layer to it.

The big change has been very noticeable since fans can pick out what’s coming directly from the commentator’s mouth. It has added a whole new dimension to weekly television.

Do you think Hit Row has the potential to make it big in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

