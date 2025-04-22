Michael Cole officially announces serious injury to Bayley; WWE future uncertain

During tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that Bayley had suffered a serious injury. They announced it and talked about her future.
Bayley was set to compete at WrestleMania 41 and teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Title. The two stars qualified for the match by surviving a brutal gauntlet. Unfortunately, before her match could take place, there was an attack on the member of the Four Horsewomen, and she was ruled out of the tag team title match that she deserved. As per reports, this injury was a work by WWE, and it was done to write her off WrestleMania.
On the day of WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch returned and teamed up with Lyra Valkyria instead to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. As for Bayley, there was no news as to what was waiting for her. Despite all the work she put in, the star missed WrestleMania.
Now, on WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that the star had suffered a shoulder injury. He said that she had a dislocated shoulder with a partial labrum tear, which had caused her to be out of action. He said that it was uncertain when she would return, and the star would be out for the foreseeable future.
Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the star returns, given that Becky Lynch turned heel on Valkyria tonight after losing their tag team title.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.