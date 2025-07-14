Michael Cole officially confirms Liv Morgan WWE replacement amid injury hiatus

WWE legend Michael Cole recently officially confirmed Liv Morgan's replacement within The Judgment Day at the Evolution Premium Live Event. Morgan is currently absent from in-ring competition due to injury.

On the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after Morgan suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury. Since then, she has been on a hiatus from WWE TV. Amid her absence, Roxanne Perez has seemingly replaced her, becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The Judgment Day stars put their tag titles on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Sol Ruca & Zaria at Evolution. During Rodriguez's and Perez's entrance, Michael Cole highlighted that Finn Balor's fearsome group had almost all the gold on WWE RAW.

Cole also mentioned he found it interesting that Roxanne Perez took Liv Morgan's spot as Raquel Rodriguez's partner, confirming that Perez had officially replaced Morgan.

"Oh man, there's so much to talk about. First, Judgment Day has all the gold. They are the tag team champions, McDonagh [and] Balor [are] the Men's tag team champions, Dominik [is] the Intercontinental Champion, Judgment Day [is] ruling Monday Night RAW again. But what's interesting about this is Liv Morgan, of course, out for a number of months with a shoulder injury, so Roxanne Perez has replaced her alongside Raquel Rodriguez," he said.

Despite a stacked Fatal Four-Way, The Judgment Day stars ended up retaining the gold at WWE Evolution. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the stars' future.

