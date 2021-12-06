Michael Cole and Pat McAfee react to the news of Beth Phoenix’s NXT departure, Phoenix responds

NXT Wargames will likely be emotional for Beth Phoenix as she departs the NXT 2.0 brand following tonight's show in order to spend more time with her family.

Ahead of tonight's event, WWE posted a video on their social media of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee commenting on the news and praising Beth Phoenix's work in the broadcast booth.

"So Pat, we heard the news this week that Beth Phoenix is no longer going to be a part of the NXT commentary team, Michael Cole said. "Sad news, but I know Beth wants to spend some time with her family and best of luck to The Glamazon."

Pat McAfee also shared his thoughts on Beth Phoenix stepping away from the broadcast booth in NXT, stating:

"One year ago I got a chance to be in a match that Beth called," Pat McAfee recalled. "You know, whether it was Takeover 30 or Wargames, she was amazing on the microphone as she was in the ring and now she's gonna continue to be amazing outside of the WWE and it has been an honor to be a fan and a part of the action that you have called Beth, cheers and have a good one."

Michael Cole also commented on doing the Mae Young Classic with Beth Phoenix and Renee Paquette and revealed he knew afterward that Phoenix would be a great commentator.

Beth Phoenix responds to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee's comments ahead of NXT Wargames

It didn't take long for Beth Phoenix to see the heartwarming message and respond in kind, mentioning that the words from Cole and McAfee made her cry.

"AND MY TEARS BEGIN. Love you guys!! Thank u @PatMcAfeeShow and @MichaelCole for never giving up [on] me!! You're the absolute BEST *heart emoji*," Beth Phoenix tweeted.

You can catch Beth Phoenix's final commentary call tonight for WWE NXT 2.0 at Wargames on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

What are your thoughts on Beth Phoenix leaving NXT 2.0? Do you think we'll see her back on WWE television in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

