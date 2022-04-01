"He is the most energetic and enthusiastic person I've ever been around" - Michael Cole on Pat McAfee

WWE veteran Michael Cole praised former NFL player and current Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee.

Apart from being a commentator and occasional announcer for the promotion, Cole also serves as the Vice President of Announcing. During his 25-years-and-running tenure with the company, he participated in a few in-ring matches as well. Meanwhile, McAfee will make his WrestleMania in-ring debut this year against Austin Theory.

During a recent appearance on The Press Box podcast, Cole spoke about his chemistry with Pat McAfee. He believes since the latter is an extrovert and he is an introvert, they have become extremely close. Cole commended Pat's work on commentary as well.

"He’s just an incredible guy to work with. He’s a fan, and you can tell that he’s a fan when you listen to him. He’s just so over the top and so excited and so energetic. He’s the classic extrovert, and I’m the classic introvert, and that’s why it works so well together and we’ve become so extremely close.”

Michael Cole has a unique take on WWE

For 14 years, Michael Cole has had his fair share of stunts in WWE. From getting an F5 from Brock Lesnar, feuding with Jerry "The King" Lawler, to his ringside rivalry with Jim Ross, he has done it all.

On the same podcast, the veteran was asked about his experience with WWE and sports entertainment in general. Cole had an interesting response:

"I am a fake broadcaster for a make believe sport, and I use a fake name. I mean all of that with the utmost respect. I’m not poking fun at the profession by saying that, but I try to use that analogy to explain to people what it’s like to be a commentator in sports entertainment.”

As a veteran commentator, Michael Cole will be at ringside for both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. Fans shouldn't be surprised if they see him cheering for Pat McAfee during the latter's match.

