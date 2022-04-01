Michael Cole provides further details about suffering "65%" hearing loss due to WWE role

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole has revealed further details surrounding the hearing loss he has suffered over the years working for the company.

In November, Michael Cole revealed that he had suffered "65%" hearing loss thanks to his work as a commentator. He has been working in WWE for a long time and, in 2020, became the Vice President of Announcing. Unfortunately, it appears this has come at a cost.

During an appearance on The Press Box podcast, he talked about how having to hear himself during the broadcast for over 25 years deteriorated his hearing.

Cole also talked about having special molds made for him that helps him hear while announcing to make up for this.

“Yeah, I need to hear myself when I broadcast, and it has to be loud. I think over 25 years of doing that, it’s just deteriorated the hearing where I have these special molds that have been made for me that go into my ears, that I wear my headsets over, and it increases the volume of what I can hear during the show. So they’re almost like hearing aids for ringside commentators." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Michael Cole also praised Jim Ross for his work as an announcer over the years

Being a veteran, Cole has had the opportunity to work with multiple other announcers over the years. However, he feels that Jim Ross is the one most worthy of praise out of them all.

During his interview, he talked about how Jim Ross was able to convey emotions through his commentary. It is to be noted that Ross no longer works in WWE and has chosen AEW instead.

“To me, Jim Ross is the greatest wrestling commentator of all time because Jim understood and was able to convey emotion. In order to be successful as an announcer in this business, you have to be able to feel the product... When I was able to feel the product, it took me 10 years, that is when I think I was ready to make the next step in my career. Jim is the best ever when it comes to emotion," Cole said.

Michael Cole has often been criticized for his role as a commentator, but his dedication has to be commended. He is now the most experienced commentator in the company.

