"His excitement is contagious" - WWE veteran reacts to Pat McAfee signing a new contract

Pat McAfee's signing an extension multi-year contract with WWE has social media buzzing as both fans and employees are commenting on the deal.

Back in April of 2021, after a stint with WWE NXT, McAfee joined Michael Cole in the broadcast booth for SmackDown. Their chemistry was instantaneous, and the duo immediately became the top commentary team in WWE.

Michael Cole took to social media this afternoon to speak about McAfee's new deal and praised his partner as someone who has helped revitalize his love for what he does on a weekly basis. Tweeting out:

"After 25 years in "the booth," working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him," Michael Cole said in a tweet.

Pat McAfee calls working with Michael Cole an absolute honor

It's clear that the admiration and respect between Pat McAfee and Michael Cole is mutual. McAfee took to social media earlier this week to comment on the viral WWE video of Cole's reaction to Liv Morgan cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey Saturday night.

"Getting to work next to @MichaelCole is an absolute honor... This man is *lighting bolt emoji* EVERYTIME he has a microphone in front of him. 25 Years in.... Still this passionate? Absolute legend. Cheers *goat emoji*," McAfee said in a tweet.

It's clear the relationship between Michael Cole and Pat McAfee is extremely special. Their chemistry in the booth remains a consistent highlight of SmackDown on a weekly basis. Here's to many more years of Cole and McAfee calling WWE programming together.

