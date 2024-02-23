Michael Cole reveals crazy reason why pirates directly affected Elimination Chamber 2024

Michael Cole opened the proceedings at the Elimination Chamber Press Conference in Perth and revealed a bizarre story about how the Chamber was directly affected by pirates in the Middle East region.

It's something that people probably didn't consider, but to have the Elimination Chamber in Perth, WWE had to send a massive shipment featuring all the parts of the Elimination Chamber match across the world.

Michael Cole revealed that the plan was for the shipment containing the Elimination Chamber parts to go through the Suez Canal in the Mediterranean Sea, but Pirates in that region forced the shipment to turn back to Miami and take an alternate route to Perth.

That's an incredibly long journey to take between Miami and Perth, but the fact that Michael Cole revealed pirates directly affected the Elimination Chamber is quite crazy.

As we mentioned, it's one of those things that people don't really think about when doing shows like The Elimination Chamber abroad. WWE has made increasing efforts to hold international Premium Live Events - something that has been a breath of fresh air with the crowds seen in regions like Wales, Puerto Rico, England, etc.

Pirates affecting a WWE show isn't something that was on people's cards for 2024.

