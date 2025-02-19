Michael Cole reveals the reason why WWE fans hated him

Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for a long time and has massively contributed to the company's programming. The legendary announcer recently revealed why fans used to hate him.

Cole has been with WWE since 1997 and has completed nearly 25 years with the company. He has called some of the most memorable moments in the company's history like the end of Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and the recent ending of WrestleMania 40.

During a recent interview with Logan Paul on the latter's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the legend shared his experience with the company. He stated that the reason why fans hated him was because he did not have a traditional wrestling announcement background.

"When I first started my career here, one of the reasons the fans hated me because I wasn't a professionally wrestling announcer. But I just think over the years they've come to respect the work ethic and they also understand that to your point, I've been a soundtrack for a couple of different generations now," said Cole. [9:27-9:44]

Check out the full episode below:

Michael Cole has become an integral part of the experience of watching WWE. His voice has become synonymous with the company and he's been a regular on the RAW brand since its Netflix debut.

Michael Cole on his opinion regarding Vince McMahon

Michael Cole has been a regular behind the commentary desk for around 28 years now. He was a part of the Vince McMahon management and is also serving as the RAW play-by-play commentator on RAW under Triple H's creative direction. On Logan Paul's podcast, he shared his views on the former CEO.

"I think one of the things about the old regime, and listen, I will never disparage Vince McMahon. Yeah, he's got his personal issues and what-not, but from a professional standpoint, I'll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything," Cole said. [18:33 -18:47]

The legend recently signed a new contract with WWE and fans would hope to see him around for a long time.

