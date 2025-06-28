Michael Cole reveals top star suffered injury just off camera on SmackDown

Michael Cole revealed a crucial moment that took place on WWE SmackDown. A top star suffered an injury in a moment that cameras missed on the blue brand.

Johnny Gargano teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa on this week's episode of SmackDown as they continued their quest to save the blue brand's tag team division. They faced the new team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. This led to quite a contest, with both teams bringing their all to the bout. Andrade joining hands with Fenix may be new, but they both managed to do everything that could be wanted from them.

However, during the match, Michael Cole revealed that Gargano suffered an injury. There was a spot where he fell from the ropes onto the stairs in the ringside area. The moment was not really caught on camera as it was behind the ring. During that spot, he was quite hurt as he landed shin-first on the steps. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett both pointed it out and noted that he was injured.

The #DIY member continued to wrestle despite the injury, and interfered when he was supposed to, but he could not even stand straight due to the pain he was suffering. Wade Barrett confirmed that the star was indeed injured, despite him choosing to continue the match, and that Gargano was in very real pain.

It remains to be seen if WWE officially announces that he will be out due to injury.

