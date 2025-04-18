"Michael Cole ruins it all" - Triple H mocks the veteran ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Head of Creative Triple H mocked Michael Cole in a recent social media update. He accused the 58-year-old of always ruining his iconic act.

The two veterans made an appearance on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show ahead of WrestleMania 41. After the show, The Game took to his X/Twitter account to post a video of himself doing his popular 'water spit' alongside the two RAW commentators.

While McAfee perfectly emulated Triple H, Michael Cole could not. Hunter noted that The Voice of WWE, who had failed to do it during the SummerSlam Kickoff show last year as well, always ruins his signature act.

"An awesome @WWE-filled day on @PatMcAfeeShow…and as always, @MichaelCole ruins it all 😂," he wrote.

You can check out The Game's tweet below:

Michael Cole believes fellow WWE commentator will be his perfect replacement

Michael Cole has been with the Stamford-based company for over two and a half decades. The veteran has become an integral part of WWE programming.

During an interview with Awful Announcing last year, Cole stated that he believed Corey Graves would be his perfect replacement at the announcer's desk. He praised the 41-year-old and noted that the latter was doing great after all the effort they had put in over the years.

"[It was] a matter of giving him the opportunity to sit side by side for many years, to watch, learn, study, and see how I do things. And at the end of the day, when we gave him the shot? He’s been killing it. I believe he’s the heir apparent. Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole. Now, we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he’s going to be the one to replace me. He’s an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity," he said. [H/T: Awful Announcing]

While Cole joins Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk on Monday Night RAW, Corey Graves currently calls the action on NXT alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Vic Joseph.

