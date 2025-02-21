Michael Cole's comments about Vince McMahon explained by 12-year WWE veteran; shares what he thinks former chairman is going to do

Michael Cole was a recent guest on Logan Paul's podcast and claimed that he would never disparage former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. A 12-year veteran of the company shared his thoughts on Cole's comments about their former boss.

Speaking on Impaulsive, the longtime WWE commentator acknowledged that McMahon has been facing some serious allegations in his personal life. However, he stated that he would never disparage him professionally due to all the things he did for him in his career.

On the latest episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman reacted to Michael Cole's remarks about Vince McMahon. Coachman understood Cole's stance on the former WWE owner, with The Coach even predicting a potential return for good ol' Vinny Mac.

"Michael said that he would never disparage Vince McMahon's name because he would not even be where he is without Vince McMahon. I'm kind of in the same boat because Vince hired me on the spot. I was there for 10 years, then went back for another couple, so I'm very conflicted when it comes to Vince McMahon. We've seen him now make more public appearances in the Super Bowl and whatnot. Where are you at right now with the fact that the federal government dropped their stuff? As soon as he gets done with Janel (Grant), I think he's going to try and get back in the game," Coachman said. [From 3:33 - 4:02]

Vince McMahon was recently seen during the Super Bowl in New Orleans along with Shane McMahon and The Undertaker. Both Michael Cole and Jonathan Coachman were hired by Vince in the late 1990s and were part of the Attitude Era.

Michael Cole debunks longtime rumor about Vince McMahon always yelling in his ear

WWE fans online were quite sure that Vince McMahon was always yelling at Michael Cole on commentary during every show. However, Cole told Logan Paul that it was not true, though he would experience getting yelled at by Vince since it was part of the job.

"He would say anything like give me great advice or call me a f*cking moron. I mean, just whatever mood he was in and whatever I did, most of it was constructive criticism. It really was. I mean there were days where Vince would just be Vince, but I think this whole Vince screamed at Michael Cole for 25 years thing is overblown. I mean there are moments, but it's going to happen in a relationship for that long," Cole said. [From :33 - 32:00]

Cole added that now that Nick Khan and Triple H are in charge, no one is in his ear anymore.

