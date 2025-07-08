Michael Cole says top RAW star has been replaced after injury

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 08, 2025 02:12 GMT
Michael Cole had something to say (Credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole announced on WWE RAW that a top star has been replaced after he was injured. The star had a match on RAW tonight.

Chad Gable suffered an injury and was recently declared out of action. He had to step away from WWE, despite being in the middle of the biggest run of his life in the company. The star was also working as El Grande Americano, though in kayfabe, the star had not been recognized as the masked superstar.

Michael Cole, though, has called out Americano's identity as Gable ever since he first appeared. With him injured, it was thought that Americano would also be out of action, but that was not the case. A new El Grande Americano appeared, wearing the mask, but not the same star, as he was taller and quite different in appearance. While everyone has continued the pretence that it is the same star, it is actually Ludwig Kaiser under the mask.

During Americano's match tonight against Dragon Lee, Michael Cole pointed out that someone had replaced Chad Gable under the mask on RAW.

"We all know Chad Gable and El Grande Americano are the same person. Chad Gable is out with injury; he had a shoulder surgery, so this can't be him."

While Cole didn't directly name Ludwig Kaiser, the meaning was clear for everyone to see.

Edited by Angana Roy
