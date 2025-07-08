Michael Cole says top RAW star has been replaced after injury

Michael Cole announced on WWE RAW that a top star has been replaced after he was injured. The star had a match on RAW tonight.

Ad

Chad Gable suffered an injury and was recently declared out of action. He had to step away from WWE, despite being in the middle of the biggest run of his life in the company. The star was also working as El Grande Americano, though in kayfabe, the star had not been recognized as the masked superstar.

Michael Cole, though, has called out Americano's identity as Gable ever since he first appeared. With him injured, it was thought that Americano would also be out of action, but that was not the case. A new El Grande Americano appeared, wearing the mask, but not the same star, as he was taller and quite different in appearance. While everyone has continued the pretence that it is the same star, it is actually Ludwig Kaiser under the mask.

Ad

Trending

During Americano's match tonight against Dragon Lee, Michael Cole pointed out that someone had replaced Chad Gable under the mask on RAW.

"We all know Chad Gable and El Grande Americano are the same person. Chad Gable is out with injury; he had a shoulder surgery, so this can't be him."

Expand Tweet

While Cole didn't directly name Ludwig Kaiser, the meaning was clear for everyone to see.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!