Michael Cole sends heartbreaking warning after WWE star's injury; confirms he will be out for months

Michael Cole has now sent a heartbreaking warning after a star has been injured. The star will be missing multiple months of action.

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio teamed up to face The War Raiders last week for the WWE Tag Team Championship. During the match, McDonagh tried to hit a dive to the outside but landed badly with his neck getting whiplashed off the commentary table. There was immediate concern for his well-being, with Michael Cole calling for doctors to check on him. He continued the match but collapsed backstage later.

Trending

When the checks finally took place, it was revealed that the star thankfully had not sustained neck or head injuries. However, it was still very serious and he was left hurt with multiple fractured ribs. One of his lungs was also punctured thanks to the fall.

On this week's episode of RAW, Michael Cole sent a heartbreaking warning to fans. He recapped how McDonagh had injured himself and talked about how every single move was dangerous. He then went on to warn the fans to never ever try it at home. Cole also confirmed that JD will be out for a long time.

Expand Tweet

Pat McAfee repeated it as well, and said, "God Speed JD", wishing the injured star a swift recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback