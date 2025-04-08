Michael Cole sends Kevin Owens a message after injury sees WrestleMania match is canceled; WWE future uncertain

Kevin Owens won't be heading to WrestleMania, and Michael Cole has reacted. The star has been sent a message.

On WWE SmackDown last week, Kevin Owens made his way to the ring after being introduced by Nick Aldis. He revealed that he was left hurt going into WrestleMania and that he had been wrestling with an injury for the last four months. After scans, it had now been confirmed that KO had a serious neck injury that would require surgery.

As a result, the star will not be able to compete at WrestleMania against Randy Orton. The Viper came out, and it was confirmed that he didn't have an opponent at WrestleMania. The star was furious with Nick Aldis and hit him with an RKO.

Now, Michael Cole has reacted to the news of Owens' injury, and both he and Pat McAfee sent the star their well wishes during the live broadcast of RAW. They hoped for a swift recovery so he could return and wrestle again.

Michael Cole also said that Owens' future was uncertain, as there was no certainty as to when he would return to the ring.

We at Sportskeeda wish Kevin Owens a swift recovery.

