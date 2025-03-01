Michael Cole has shocking left-field pick to win the Elimination Chamber Match

By JP David
Modified Mar 01, 2025 22:45 GMT
Michael Cole makes his pick for the Elimination Chamber. (Photos: WWE.com)
Michael Cole makes his pick for the Elimination Chamber. [Photo credits: WWE.com]

Michael Cole made his pick to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in tonight's premium live event in Toronto. While the favorite to win is Bianca Belair, Cole made a shocking prediction ahead of one of the biggest clashes of the year.

Ad

According to the odds, Belair is heavily expected to win the Elimination Chamber Match and challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Bayley are all being considered underdogs.

Speaking on the Countdown to Elimination Chamber, the panel of Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett and Big E made their picks for the Women's Chamber Match. Cole was not afraid to choose Roxanne Perez as his winner, explaining what the former NXT Women's Champion had achieved over the past few months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm gonna put my money in this match on Roxanne Perez. She has had an unbelievable last few months. She's the iron woman in the Royal Rumble. I just think people are not gonna take her seriously in this match. I think she may win this thing," Cole said.
youtube-cover

If Roxanne Perez wins, she'll get a shot at either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY. Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against SKY this Monday on WWE RAW.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी