Michael Cole has shocking left-field pick to win the Elimination Chamber Match

Michael Cole made his pick to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in tonight's premium live event in Toronto. While the favorite to win is Bianca Belair, Cole made a shocking prediction ahead of one of the biggest clashes of the year.

According to the odds, Belair is heavily expected to win the Elimination Chamber Match and challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Bayley are all being considered underdogs.

Speaking on the Countdown to Elimination Chamber, the panel of Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett and Big E made their picks for the Women's Chamber Match. Cole was not afraid to choose Roxanne Perez as his winner, explaining what the former NXT Women's Champion had achieved over the past few months.

"I'm gonna put my money in this match on Roxanne Perez. She has had an unbelievable last few months. She's the iron woman in the Royal Rumble. I just think people are not gonna take her seriously in this match. I think she may win this thing," Cole said.

If Roxanne Perez wins, she'll get a shot at either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY. Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against SKY this Monday on WWE RAW.

