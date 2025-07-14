Michael Cole suddenly namedrops major AEW star ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

Michael Cole namedropped one of AEW's biggest stars during the WWE Evolution pre-show. The person in question is Mercedes Mone, who competed in the Stamford-based company as Sasha Banks.

Ad

She is recognized as a member of the Four Horsewomen, which includes Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Mone made history in 2021 when she and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania. She lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to The EST of WWE that night. At the first Evolution Premium Live Event in 2018, The CEO teamed up with Bayley and Natalya in a Triple Threat match against The Riott Squad.

Ad

Trending

During this year's WWE Evolution pre-show, Michael Cole mentioned Mercedes Mone while recapping the night she made her RAW debut along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

"It was on that night that she (Stephanie McMahon) brought three women in the ring to kick things off. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and the current Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch," he said.

You can check out the clip below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone competed at AEW All In this past Saturday against Toni Storm. The two stars collided for the AEW Women's Championship, but Mercedes failed to win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!