Michael Cole suddenly namedrops major AEW star ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 14, 2025 00:00 GMT
Michael Cole is a WWE veteran (Image via WWE.com)
Michael Cole namedropped one of AEW's biggest stars during the WWE Evolution pre-show. The person in question is Mercedes Mone, who competed in the Stamford-based company as Sasha Banks.

She is recognized as a member of the Four Horsewomen, which includes Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Mone made history in 2021 when she and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania. She lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to The EST of WWE that night. At the first Evolution Premium Live Event in 2018, The CEO teamed up with Bayley and Natalya in a Triple Threat match against The Riott Squad.

During this year's WWE Evolution pre-show, Michael Cole mentioned Mercedes Mone while recapping the night she made her RAW debut along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

"It was on that night that she (Stephanie McMahon) brought three women in the ring to kick things off. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and the current Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch," he said.

You can check out the clip below:

Mercedes Mone competed at AEW All In this past Saturday against Toni Storm. The two stars collided for the AEW Women's Championship, but Mercedes failed to win the title.

Edited by Israel Lutete
