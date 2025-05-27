  • home icon
  • Michael Cole tells 30 year-old star "I missed you" following recent absence on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 27, 2025 01:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Michael Cole was on commentary duties on Monday Night RAW, and when a 30-year-old star made her return, the voice of WWE admitted to her that she was missed.

This was before the Liv Morgan-Kairi Sane match. It was set up after Morgan went after Iyo Sky, telling her she was going to target her after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Kairi Sane stood up to Morgan, and it set up a return match for both of the women.

Before the bell rang, during the mini ad break on Netflix, Michael Cole looked to Liv Morgan and admitted that he missed her following her recent absence.

As you know, Morgan was absent as she was in Japan filming the movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. It marked a big role for her, and she was away from WWE for the filming.

To Michael Cole and everybody else's surprise, Morgan was the one who took the pinfall as Kairi Sane pulled off a huge upset against the former Women's World Champion.

That, of course, happened as a result of Roxanne Perez's unintentional interference. Perez intended to help Morgan but it had the reverse effect and as a result, Kairi Sane was able to get the win.

