"Mr. McMahon loves that" - Michael Cole on unusual thing Vince McMahon wants in commentators

Vince McMahon reportedly likes WWE commentators to be smaller than the wrestlers, as per long-time commentator Michael Cole. Cole said this to new WWE commentator Adnan Virk.

Virk is a part of the new WWE RAW announce team, alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The new WWE commentator has previously worked in ESPN, while he also appears on the MLB Network. The SmackDown commentary team will now be the duo of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

In a recent appearance on the Boomer in the Morning podcast, Michael Cole told Virk that Vince McMahon "loves" smaller commentators as it makes the wrestlers look bigger.

“Afterwards I interviewed a couple of the WWE stars. And at one point Cole goes ‘your look is great.’ And I’m laughing and asking ‘what do you mean by that?’ And he said ‘your height. Mr. McMahon loves that because it makes the wrestlers look even bigger!’ That’s the first time ever being a little guy is a win. I went home, they called a few weeks later, said ‘hey you got the job.’" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Virk said that joining WWE could open up a host of opportunities for him, especially in the movie business, and stated that he is open to exploring opportunities in film as well as video games.

Vince McMahon personally announces Pat McAfee's addition to SmackDown

Good morning beautiful people...



TONIGHT a dream comes true. Thank you all so so much for following along with this dumb ass life I’ve been incredibly fortunate to live.. I’m grateful for it all.



🗣🗣 Let’s enjoy this thing



Be a friend, tell a friend #PatsUpToSomethin pic.twitter.com/pRWzIxLBGb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2021

Another new addition to the WWE commentary team is Pat McAfee, who will feature on SmackDown alongside Michael Cole. Vince McMahon himself made the announcement during McAfee's show.

McMahon was seated beside Michael Cole and Adam Pearce and welcomed McAfee to WWE. The former NFL star had previously been a part of WWE as an analyst and even had a feud with Adam Cole.

Pat McAfee with the only Cole he likes. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/o6EkNJeWVg — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 17, 2021