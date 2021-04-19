Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"Mr. McMahon loves that" - Michael Cole on unusual thing Vince McMahon wants in commentators

Vince McMahon welcomes fans for the first time in over a year at WrestleMania 37
Vince McMahon welcomes fans for the first time in over a year at WrestleMania 37
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 42 min ago
News

Vince McMahon reportedly likes WWE commentators to be smaller than the wrestlers, as per long-time commentator Michael Cole. Cole said this to new WWE commentator Adnan Virk.

Virk is a part of the new WWE RAW announce team, alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The new WWE commentator has previously worked in ESPN, while he also appears on the MLB Network. The SmackDown commentary team will now be the duo of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

In a recent appearance on the Boomer in the Morning podcast, Michael Cole told Virk that Vince McMahon "loves" smaller commentators as it makes the wrestlers look bigger.

“Afterwards I interviewed a couple of the WWE stars. And at one point Cole goes ‘your look is great.’ And I’m laughing and asking ‘what do you mean by that?’ And he said ‘your height. Mr. McMahon loves that because it makes the wrestlers look even bigger!’ That’s the first time ever being a little guy is a win. I went home, they called a few weeks later, said ‘hey you got the job.’" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Virk said that joining WWE could open up a host of opportunities for him, especially in the movie business, and stated that he is open to exploring opportunities in film as well as video games.

Vince McMahon personally announces Pat McAfee's addition to SmackDown

Another new addition to the WWE commentary team is Pat McAfee, who will feature on SmackDown alongside Michael Cole. Vince McMahon himself made the announcement during McAfee's show.

McMahon was seated beside Michael Cole and Adam Pearce and welcomed McAfee to WWE. The former NFL star had previously been a part of WWE as an analyst and even had a feud with Adam Cole.

Published 19 Apr 2021, 12:20 IST
comments icon
WWE SmackDown Michael Cole Vince McMahon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी