Michael Hayes had a 'loud and intense' refusal to Triple H's hilarious idea for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Triple H reveals an interesting idea that he had for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Do you think this idea would have worked well at NXT's In Your House PPV?

Triple H

WWE NXT presented yet another brilliant TakeOver this weekend with NXT TakeOver: In Your House being lauded by fans and critics. The NXT PPV not only gave fans some amazing in-ring action but also had a lot of nostalgic moments reminding the fans of the 'good old days' from In Your House.

In Your House shows were a staple of WWE programming in the 90s and featured some of the most iconic moments and matches including the first-ever Hell in a Cell match featuring Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

One of the most iconic characters which used to feature in 'In Your House' shows was Dok Hendrix, played by Michael Hayes. While on a media call, Triple H talked about trying to get Hayes to bring back the Dok Hendrix character for NXT's big event. However, the WWE veteran was not at all keen on the idea.

After yet another night of blockbuster #WWENXT action, @TripleH offers his LIVE reactions to #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! https://t.co/bVO1JVBMD4 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020

Triple H wanted to bring back Dok Hendrix in person at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

You have no idea how hard I tried to get Michael Hayes to cut his hair and show up as Dok Hendrix. "His refusal was loud and very intense. I could hear him exploding through my cell phone as his Dok Hendrix photo appeared on the wall of Johnny Gargano's living room, which was phenomenal.

Triple H further talked about the nostaligic value and how fans loved the old angles making a return.

Those nostalgic moments and all the things you remember if you're old enough -- even if you're not between the WWE Network and YouTube clips -- it's right there for everybody. From Regal doing his best Lord Alfred Hayes to the ice cream sandwiches to the ICOPRO. It was a lot of fun and paid back the nostalgia in a great way for fans. (H/T: Fightful)

While Dok Hendrix did not make his return in person, the first-ever NXT IN Your House had a lot of moments that were loved by the fans. From Io Shirai winning the NXT Women's Championship to the amazing match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream, the show was a complete package.