"I’m fining you $1000" - Michael Hayes threatened to fine WWE star for dancing in the ring

Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée has revealed that Michael Hayes threatened to fine him $1,000 for doing a dance in the ring that he was warned not to do.

René Duprée worked in WWE from 2002 to 2007 as part of a tag team with his partner Sylvain Grenier, known as La Résistance. After they won the World Tag Team Championship from Kane and Rob Van Dam in 2003, Duprée made history by becoming the youngest person at the time to win a championship in WWE at 19 years old.

During his recent interaction on Rewind, Recap, Relive, René Duprée recalled WWE Senior Producer Michael Hayes threatening to fine him for doing a dance called the 'French Tickler' during his match.

"Well, it was SummerSlam, right," said Duprée. "It was the pre-show before [SummerSlam]. It was in Toronto, 2004. It was me and [Rob] Van Dam on the Sunday Night Heat that led into the pay-per-view, and then I did it [French Tickler dance] and it got a huge pop and then as I get — Michael Hayes goes, ‘I want you to quit doing that.’ I was like, ‘Okay!’ So I did it anyway, me being me and then it’s the most weirdest thing because I get to the — it was the following day, a SmackDown taping."

"So as I go through the Gorilla Position, Vince [McMahon] is there with a big [thumbs up] because all he cares about is reaction and getting over," added Duprée. "So I pass him, I’m like, ‘Alright, the guy who signs my check just gave me two thumbs up’ but then here comes Michael Hayes saying, ‘I told you not to do that. I’m fining you $1000.’ I was like, ‘Okay well, my boss, the man who owns the company just gave me two thumbs up but you’re gonna fine me?’ I think it’s because they wanted me to be a heel and they didn’t want me to get over, you know what I mean?" (H/T POST Wrestling)

René Duprée added that he was portraying a heel for three years, and he wanted to turn heads so he could make more money from merchandise sales.

René Duprée says WWE has been trying to re-sign him for years

René Duprée on WWE SmackDown

René Duprée left WWE in 2007 and went on to compete in various other wrestling promotions such as All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah.

He has revealed that WWE has been trying to bring him back for a while now, but one of the reasons he doesn't want to return to the company is because he would have to relocate to the United States.

"Well they’ve [WWE] been looking to bring me back for years. Yeah. But I just mentally, I was just — because I’d have to live in the United States."

At WrestleMania 34, Nicholas broke René Duprée's record to become the youngest tag team champion in WWE after he won the RAW tag title with Braun Strowman at the event.

